GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GNNDY opened at $228.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.54.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

