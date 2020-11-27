GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:GMS opened at $31.88 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

