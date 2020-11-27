Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

GL stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,484,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $12,337,010. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

