GET Protocol (GET) Price Down 6% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $35,390.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

