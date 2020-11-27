Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,098,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 620,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after buying an additional 557,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.02 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

