General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

GE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

