Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Earns Under review Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.40. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of $137.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

