Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Earns Under review Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.40. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of $137.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.
Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.