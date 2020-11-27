Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.40. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 974,593 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million and a PE ratio of -18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gaming Realms plc will post 195.6043827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £75,663.72 ($98,855.13).

About Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

