Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

GLPG stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

