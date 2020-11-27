Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get Galapagos alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.00.

GLPG stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.46. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.