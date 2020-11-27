G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 6.3%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.30. 1,110,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,169,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.