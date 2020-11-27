FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.