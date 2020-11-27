FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Want Want China Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Want Want China in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Want Want China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Want Want China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.293 dividend. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Want Want China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.38%.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

