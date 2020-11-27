FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $795,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 61.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 462,012 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 52.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

