FY2020 EPS Estimates for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Decreased by KeyCorp

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PS Business Parks in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PSB opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $179.52. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

