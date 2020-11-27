FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.37 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$75.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$82.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.37. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

