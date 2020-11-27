FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

CUZ opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

