FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

