FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By KeyCorp

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued on Sunday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

AAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of AAN opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.99. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,098,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

