FY2020 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By B. Riley

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

