Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,607 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

