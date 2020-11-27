FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,807,982.96 in Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 365,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,807,982.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,591,026 shares in the company, valued at $41,145,492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTS International alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 351,564 shares of FTS International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,864.72.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FTS International by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FTS International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 94,153 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTS International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.