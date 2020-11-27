Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FHLB opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Friendly Hills Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.
About Friendly Hills Bank
