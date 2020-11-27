Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FHLB opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Friendly Hills Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit.

