Fredrik Bjork Sells 7,818 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Fredrik Bjork sold 813 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $11,617.77.

REAL opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The RealReal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

