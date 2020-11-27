Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 313.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 118.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 195,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

