Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,462,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,511.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Franchise Group stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.