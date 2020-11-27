Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

