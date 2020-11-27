Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.57.

Fortis stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

