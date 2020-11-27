Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

