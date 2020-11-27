Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONA. FBN Securities raised Formula One Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Formula One Group stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

