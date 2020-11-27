Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,209 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

