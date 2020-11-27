FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) Head-To-Head Analysis

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get FOMO alerts:

This table compares FOMO and cbdMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$1.90 million N/A N/A cbdMD $23.65 million 5.66 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than cbdMD.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A N/A cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 8.25, indicating that its stock price is 725% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FOMO and cbdMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

cbdMD beats FOMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site for cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 20219. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Geneva, Illinois.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.