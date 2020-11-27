Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $271.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
