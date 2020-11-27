Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $271.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

