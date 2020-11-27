Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 136.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 166,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.