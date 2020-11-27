Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) Shares Gap Up to $81.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.00, but opened at $84.20. Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 375,626 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 million and a P/E ratio of -278.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 1557.0000191 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

