Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,964 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of Flex worth $52,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 13.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.