First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $132.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.