First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$899,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.77 per share, with a total value of C$31,925.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$33,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.65 per share, with a total value of C$36,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00.

Shares of FR opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$19.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.