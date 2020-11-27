First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

