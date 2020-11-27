First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

