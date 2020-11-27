First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMETEK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,158 shares of company stock worth $2,408,571. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

AME stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

