First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,063 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

