First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,025,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 365,798 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 536,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

