First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zoetis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,654,000 after buying an additional 457,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

