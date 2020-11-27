First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,823 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

