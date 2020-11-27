First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

