First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Baxter International by 15.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

NYSE:BAX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

