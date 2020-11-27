First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.