First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after acquiring an additional 285,277 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.40.

BABA stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $757.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.