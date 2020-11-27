First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 498.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.50 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

